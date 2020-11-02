The Electoral Commission has finally nominated former Security Minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde as a presidential candidate for 2021 general election.

Tumukunde’s nomination had earlier been deferred after an anomaly on one of his documents that prompted the EC to ask him to rectify the issue before he gets duly nominated.

However, after rectifying the query with the Commissioner of oaths, the former spymaster presented himself to the election body and was duly nominated as a presidential candidate.

“I declare Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu as a duly nominated candidate in respect of the presidential elections 2021 having fulfilled the nomination requirements in the Presidential Elections Act 2005,”Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson announced.

Tumukunde later picked a clock as his symbol to be used on the ballot paper having registered as an independent candidate.

The EC chairperson however asked him to appoint an official agent to coordinate campaign meetings and media programs as part of the campaigns.

“You are required to avail the commission with a copy of your campaign program and media schedule as soon as practicable to facilitate the smooth harmonization to all the candidates. You are to sign a memorandum of understanding with the EC to adhere to the campaign program and guidelines including COVID-19 standard operating procedures,”Byabakama asked the former spymaster.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his nomination, Tumukunde applauded his opponents that he said help the country define democracy.

“I ask my opponent in opposition not only to campaign but also encourage Ugandan to turn up for elections. This election is the most important in my own life since 1980 and I want the 17million Ugandans should turn up and vote for this important election,” he said.

The former security minister said he has belief that there will be fair competition in the forthcoming election but urged the Electoral Commission to pay particular attention to delivering a free and fair process.

Tumukunde becomes the second aspirant to be duly nominated by the Electoral Commission after the incumbent and ruling NRM party flag bearer, Yoweri Museveni.