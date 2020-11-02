Sanlam General Insurance Uganda, a provider of insurance and financial services in Uganda, has received ISO 9001:2015 certification following rigorous independent audit on its quality management system by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Sanlam becomes one of the first insurance companies in the country to be awarded the updated certification in the General Insurance and Risk Management category.

This internationally recognised standard ensures that an insurance firm’s products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.

In an interview with Gary Corbit, the CEO of Sanlam Uganda, he expressed the group’s pride in this achievement as a milestone that rubber-stamps Sanlam’s value to stakeholders, customers, employees, and management.

“The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a seal of approval that our company runs one of the internationally recognized ISO quality management systems, which ensures that the desired quality of service to our customers is delivered as promised and will continually be measured,” he said.

Donato Laboke, the General Manager of Marketing and Brand at Sanlam said by acquiring this certificate, the promise of providing convenient, meticulous and transparent support to clients is engrained in service ethos.

“This does not mean that without ISO this was not happening – in fact, this certification is an endorsement by the world’s singular body responsible for ensuring that quality management system and processes are observed,” he said.

One of the world’s renowned quality management system standard, ISO 9001 helps businesses prove their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer-applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Obtained through thorough and extensive external audits, the certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a company’s system, including processes for continual review and improvement.