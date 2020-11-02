The ruling National Resistance Movement has registered another Member of Parliament in the next August House, bringing the number of NRM MPs to eight (8), even before the elections happen.

This follows a decision by Zaituni Yahaya Babikola of the National Unity Platform (NUP) to withdraw from the Sembabule woman Member of Parliament race citing “personal motives”.

In a letter to the Electoral Commission (EC) and copied to NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya and Party Principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, Zaituni asked that her name be struck off the list of nominated candidates.

“I was duly nominated by the Electoral Commission to contest for the position of Woman Member of Parliament for Sembabule District under the National Unity Platform,” she wrote.

“However, due to motives well known to me, this notice is hereby made to unequivocally withdraw my candidature from the race and I do not wish to contest in the aforementioned position and my name should be struck off the list of the nominated candidates to contest for the position of Sembabule Woman District Member of Parliament.”

Zaituni’s withdrawal automatically makes NRM’s Mary Begumisa unopposed, bringing NRM’s MP tally of unopposed candidates to eight.

These include; Anita Among (Bukedea Woman), Arua (Vura) woman MP Lillian Paparu, Emely Kugonza, who is the NRM flag bearer for Buyanja East, Kibaale District, Pius Wakabi (NRM), Bugahya County in Hoima District, Hilary Lokwang (NRM), Ik County, Kaabong District, Enock Nyongore (NRM), Nakaseke North, Nakaseke District and Gyavira Ssemwanga (NRM) Buyamba County, Rakai District.