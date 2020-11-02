Government has advised members of the general public to keep away from the nomination activities that kick off today at Kyambogo University sports grounds.

Addressing the media yesterday, Judith Nabakooba, the minister for ICT and National Guidance said police will not hesitate to arrest anyone disobeying the guidelines.

“We have noticed some candidates mobilising their supporters to turn up in big numbers.This is wrong and I call upon the general public to disregard such messages,”she noted.

“Please stay at home and follow the proceedings through the different media channels such as radio and television. The Electoral Commission has given each candidate a limited number of people at the nomination venue.”

She said it is only President Museveni that has been allowed a few more escorts for security reasons because of his status.

“My simple advice to the rest of the candidates is please follow the guidance in place by the Electoral Commission.I call upon everyone to support the Electoral Commission and all other agencies to ensure that elections are peaceful,”she advised.

He stressed that the security agencies led by police are going to be extra vigilant in enforcing the laid down procedures.