The incumbent and ruling NRM party flag bearer Yoweri Museveni has been duly nominated as a presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

Museveni who was escorted by his wife Janet Museveni, Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Prime Minister Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda, NRM national Vice Chairman, Moses Kigongo, and the NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba among other top party officials who were all clad in yellow was nominated by the Electoral Commission at 10 am on Monday at the Kyambogo cricket grounds after presenting his academic documents, proof of being a registered voter and paying shs20 million nomination fees.

“I hereby declare Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta duly nominated candidate in respect to the presidential elections of 2021 having fulfilled the requirements as set out in the Presidential Elections Act 2005,”EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said.

The incumbent was nominated by Nassur Gaddafi and Hellen Sseku.

The EC chairperson asked Museveni, as a duly nominated candidate to get an official agent to coordinate his campaigns and media programs.

Speaking shortly after being nominated, Museveni said applauded the Electoral Commission for the good job done in nominating him.

“I want to thank the Electoral Commission for nominating me as the flag bearer for National Resistance Movement for coming presidential elections. I also thank my nominators,” he said.

“I would like to emphasize the safety of Ugandans. The best thing is for you not to get this disease. Our people seem not to understand this thing.”