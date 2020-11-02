Alliance for National Transformation leader, Maj. Gen.Mugisha Muntu has been duly nominated as a presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2021 general election by the Electoral Commission.

Muntu, who arrived at the nomination centre at Kyambogo cricket grounds at 3pm was later taken through the requirements that he later fulfilled and was declared duly nominated by the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama.

Just like his earlier opponents, the Alliance for National Transformation candidate was asked to appoint an agent to coordinate his campaign program, furnish the commission with his campaign program and also sign a memorandum of understanding where he undertakes to abide by the COVID-19 standard operating procedures put in place.

Muntu was also given a security detail that he will be moving with during the campaign period.

Speaking after his nomination, Muntu asked Ugandans to trust him with their vote in the forthcoming general election.

“We are a totally different group of people, we are value-driven and we really hope and pray that Ugandans can trust,” Muntu said.

He applauded the supporters of his young party which is only a year and six months old but urged the Electoral Commission to ensure the smooth running of the polls.

“My hope is that the remaining two months are managed smoothly for a free and fair electoral process. It is a challenge of the commission to be independent and bold without fear of anybody. Do what is necessary. Conduct a free, fair and transparent nation and everybody will be on your side,” Muntu said.

“I believe that we are starting a new chapter in this country. I believe this day; a new era is starting. Many may not be able to see that but with the passage of time it will be self-evident. We will not debate on that. Those who know, know. Those who don’t know, don’t know but will get to know with time. Today is a day of victory.”

He said that if elected he intends to create an environment where people prosper and have their dignity

“Those who remain skeptical it is okay and understandable but you will see it manifest into your lives.”

The former army commander becomes the third presidential aspirant to get nominated after earlier nomination of NRM’s Yoweri Museveni and Henry Tumukunde who came as an independent candidate.

Earlier, one aspirant, John Katumba was turned away for failure to pay the non-refundable ssh20 million nomination fees in the bank.

He cited lack of a Tax Identification Number (TIN) as the reason for failure to pay but was advised to return after paying the amount.