The ruling party in Ivory Coast has warned opposition leaders against any attempt to destabilise the country after they rejected Saturday’s election in which President Alassane Ouattara stood for a controversial third term.

The opposition, which boycotted the poll, has called for mass protests to block what they describe as an electoral coup.

Mr Ouattara has taken a commanding early lead, winning 99% of the vote in some ruling party strongholds.

More than 30 people were killed in political violence before and during the election.

Mr Ouattara announced he was running again after his party’s chosen successor died suddenly in July.

Source: BBC