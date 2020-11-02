Former security minister and presidential aspirant Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has said that he will withdraw his candidature if the unfairness against the opposition continues.

Tumukunde said that his candidature has suffered a great deal of unfairness and as the Electoral Commission gears up to nominate candidates today and tomorrow, he might be forced to withdraw from the race.

Tumukunde made these remarks at a press conference he held at his home in Kampala on Monday morning.

Tumukunde said: “I am going to struggle as much as I can and my voters know that I have always struggled but should we find that our voters are being cheated, we will take a critical decision.”

Tumukunde said that he does not believe in those who are preaching the gospel of Plan B because he does not know what it is.

Tumukunde noted that his voters must only vote when it is possible to vote but the current political terrain is making it difficult to even do some campaigning.

According to the Electoral Commission schedule, Tumukunde is scheduled to be nominated on today at 1:00pm.