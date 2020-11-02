Independent presidential aspirant, Nancy Kalembe has vowed that she will still be nominated despite her bid being rejected by the Electoral Commission for failure to pay the mandatory shs. 20 million nomination fees.

Kalembe was scheduled to be nominated on Monday, 2nd November 2020 at 2pm but she arrived at the nomination venue in Kyambogo with all the required documents, save for the proof of payment of shs. 20 million to the Electoral Commission.

In an interview with NBS Television shortly after her rejection, Kalembe said that there was an issue in her delayed payment reflection of her nomination fees.

“I will find out what the issue really is with my team. The Electoral Commission has been so kind to us. They have said that since we have all the other requirements, we can come back with everything as required,” Kalembe said.

Kalembe said that as the only lady in the race, she presents a rare chance for Uganda to have its very first ever female president and she represents all the mothers.

“Uganda has also not had a civilian president in the recent past. We bring integrity unity and inclusive leadership,” Kalembe added.

Kalembe said that she was born a leader and has been trained through her upbringing which gives her a wealth of experience to assume the highest political office in Uganda.

About Nancy

Nancy Linda Kalembe, the only female Presidential aspirant.

Nancy is a multifaceted professional, with over 20 years working experience in public and private sector, both in East and West Africa.

She has an academic back ground in Actuarial Science from The Institute of Statistics and Economics – Makerere University, and has worked in a wide range of industries including Banking and Finance, Petroleum, Media, Advertising, Agro processing and the service industry.