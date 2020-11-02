Bizeemu singer Ronald Mayinja has announced that he is officially a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), a choice he has made following insults hurled at him by supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) on social media.

Mayinja made the statements in a media interview over the weekend in which he claimed that he has officially asked to join the NRM party but he has not received a reply from the leaders as yet.

“I have officially requested NRM leaders to receive me in the party and have not gotten a reply as yet. However, I have joined NRM in my heart at the moment until I meet the responsible leaders,” Mayinja vowed.

He said that those who have been abusing him and calling him all sorts of names can not rest and be certain he is not a mole.

“They should know that I am now an NRM member, I won’t be coming to do anything to them or spy on them. These people abused me thinking I wanted a NUP flag to contest in Gomba, and I kept quiet about it,” Mayinja claimed.

Mayinja created his own problems when he sang his opposition song bizeemu in the face of President Museveni at Serena. He earned praise for it from NUP leader Bobi Wine and a litany of his followers.

However, Mayinja would soon fall off the grid, as he was rumored to have picked cash to start his own party before collapsing it and dashing back to Bobi Wine where he picked the NUP membership card in the full glare of media cameras.

Hardly a month after that, Mayinja released a song praising presidential candidate Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni in which he called him a father figure, whose results are tangible enough and should be voted back in power.

In his defence, Mayinja stressed that he was only being a businessman, an artist who can be hired to sing for whoever can pay the sum.

“I said that I am not going to contest. Now that I am a musician, I got a client from NRM who asked me to do for them an advert and that is what I did,” Mayinja said.

Now Mayinja says he is ready to mobilise support for President Museveni and move on the campaign trail with him once given a chance.

“Whoever has been insulting me should now know that I have returned each and everything, I have returned the NUP membership card and the name. I am now ready to mobilise for President Museveni if given a chance,” he said.