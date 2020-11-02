In February this year, preparations to hold the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) were underway after 5 years of no show. But, the real catch was that this time around, the biggest music award ceremony on the continent was heading to the Pearl of Africa, Uganda. Unfortunately, because of Covid-19 pandemic, the event was put on hold.

Well, there has been a lot of buzz about the independence monument at Speke Road, and it revolves around the ‘M’ letter that was mounted at the monument with no clear explanation. Some people had related this to politics saying that the ‘M’ means Museveni, Mu-Struggle, Independence Monument, just to mention but a few, but the actual meaning of the letter M reveals that the MAMA (MTV Africa Music Awards) are heading to Uganda.

So the letter M and the billboards around town are part of “teaser campaign” as we wait for the official launch on 25th November.

Certainly, this is a big thing for us, because many creatives (especially musicians) across the continent will be flying in, which will have a huge impact on our tourism sector.