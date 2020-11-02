The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama has refuted allegations that the EC is not in control of the electoral process.

He was responding to criticism from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda who said that the EC had lost control of the process and that they are only working on orders of incumbent President Museveni.

In a brief interview with NBS TV on Monday morning however, EC boss Byabakama said that this is not true.

Byabakama said: “Let them put up an instance and say that in this way, or by saying such a statement, we indicated that we were being directed by the president. The constitution does not even say so.”

Byabakama said that some Ugandans want to generalise issues but can not point at a specific incidence that shows that EC is under the direction of the president.

He said that as the EC they have tried to meet all candidates and have involved them in the electoral process.

“We met all the candidates and asked them to raise comments on what he had put in place. There is no way you can say that we are being ordered,” Byabakama added.

The Electoral Commission is currently in the process of nominating presidential aspirants. The process which started today ends tomorrow.