The Electoral Commission has said they are ready to receive and nominate presidential aspirants starting today and will run up to tomorrow.

“The exercise will last two days and we expect all those who have passed the first hurdle of verification of supporters’ signatures to present themselves for nomination. Each has booked their date and time they expect to appear individually or with their groups for purposes of nomination,” EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said on Sunday.

He however noted that three members of the presidential aspirants’ entourage tested positive for Coronavirus and will not be allowed to escort the aspirants.

“Regrettably, three from the names in the team accompanying some of those candidates have tested positive. We have notified the aspirants concerned. They will not be allowed to accompany the aspirants,” he said.

He however urged the aspirants and their entourage to follow the set guidelines meant to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Nomination program

According to the program released by the Electoral Commission, the incumbent and ruling NRM party’s Yoweri Museveni will be the first aspirant to be nominated today Monday,2, November at 10 am before being followed by Henry Tumukunde running on the independent ticket who is expected to be nominated at 1pm and John Katumba(independent) will follow an hour later, before Mugisha Muntu(Alliance for National Transformation) and Nancy Kalembe Linda(independent) who will be nominated at 3pm and 4pm respectively, to sum up the first day of the presidential nominations.

On Tuesday, the day will begin with National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi who is expected to be nominated at 10am, Willy Mayambala(independent) at 11am, Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat at 12am, Fred Mwesigye(independent) at 2pm before Joseph Kabuleta is nominated at 3pm .

However, it is not clear when Democratic Party president, Norbert Mao who on Friday handed in the signatures for his supporters will be nominated by the Electoral Commission.