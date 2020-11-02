The second edition of the Tanqueray Sunday Brunch was a beehive of activity with friends and family mingling, dining and taking in the afternoon’s Sunday setting at the Lakes Restaurant, Kampala Serena Hotel.

It was not business as usual as the super premium gin lit up the brunch coupled with the light-hearted soothing music and saxophonist maestro Micheal Kitanda was there to serenade his guests with his saxophone leaving many swaying to his melodic tunes.

The different group of guests who showed up just in time for the tantalizing lunch-hour buffet were not disappointed with the arranged assorted foods that was quite frankly, a sight for sore eyes.

“Our gin lovers and foodies have had the perfect balance of our fresh citrus and delicious food because Tanqueray’s experience is like none other and blends perfectly to celebrate any occasion,” said Annete Nakiyaga, Head of International Premium Spirits, UBL.

This was the second edition of the Tanqueray Sunday Brunch that happens every first Sunday of the month for the rest of the year.