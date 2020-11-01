Fahad Masereka

A 26 year old woman and her child of nine months were on Friday night shot dead by a UPDF soldier after a disagreement over a phone.

The incident happened at Valley II bar and lodge in Kyakasinga trading centre, Bunyangabu district.

The suspect is a one Pte. Lotukei Paul of 06 Mountain Division battalion attached to Bukara detach in Bunyangabu district.

According to eye witnesses who preferred anonymity, the soldier went to the bar at around 10am. Later after hours of drinking, he dashed out only to realise that he had forgotten his phone. When he came back to claim his phone the deceased, Pamela Nayebale, refused to give out the phone saying that the owner was still drunk and that the phone would be given to him when he sobers up.

Eye witnesses added that its after a heated exchange of words that Lotukei went to the barracks, picked his riffle and headed to the bar where he shot to the deceased and her child.

According to Joshua Bwambale the LC II chairperson of the area, the soldier shot the woman in the head while the baby was hit in the stomach.

Speaking to Nile Post, George Musinguzi, the public relations officer for the army division in the area, said the suspect has been arrested and is currently detained at 222 mountain brigade headquarters waiting for trial.