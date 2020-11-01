The ruling National Resistance Movement party has launched a call centre that will partly be used as a channel for canvassing votes in the forthcoming 2021 elections.

The function was officiated by the party Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba at the part headquarters in Kyadondo on Sunday morning.

“We shall use the call centre to receive concerns and information regarding party activities. When one calls with a query or concern, the staff at the secretariat will receive the same and later call the Prime Minister and the Minister concerned to have the concern addressed,” Lumumba said.

The NRM Secretary-General said in the past, they used to receive concerns in form of letters and later write to the concerned government officials for redress.

Lumumba said with the new call centre, concerns received will always be handled according to their urgency.

“We have had this call centre even before elections. It will continue even after the elections. We will continue to use it for effective service delivery throughout the country.”

The call centre according to NRM officials will help them generate information that will be greatly useful in the forthcoming campaigns.

The facility according to officials will have 12 agents for the day shift and a similar number for the night shift and staff to receive calls in all languages across the country.

Museveni nomination

The ruling NRM party Secretary General told journalists that they are geared up to present their presidential flag bearer, cum the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni for nomination by the Electoral Commission.

“Everything is ready. We have fulfilled all the requirements by the Electoral Commission and by 10 am tomorrow (Monday), we will present our candidate for nomination.”

Describing the Sunday press briefing as the party eve, Lumumba urged NRM supporters to dress in party colours while following the proceedings from Kyambogo nomination centre on Monday.

“We will be beginning another five- year journey and later launch our manifesto at Speke Resort Munyonyo. We will be giving accountability of what we have done in the past five years and what we have not been able to achieve,” Lumumba said.

“We will be unveiling what we will be doing for the country in the next five years as we secure your future.”

She, however, noted that the manifesto launch will be attended by a selected group of officials including minister, Central Executive Committee members and others from the NRM secretariate due to the fear of spreading Coronavirus.