A group of the ruling National Resistance Movement Supporters have kicked off campaigns for President Museveni in Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine’s Kyadondo East constituency.

On Saturday, the group identifying themselves as Team Thorough YKM held a meeting at Chillers Garden Hotel, a few metres away from Bobi Wine’s Magere home in Wakiso district.

According to the group’s national coordinator, Kiiza Idiri Kamuntu, this was a springboard for campaigns to help reclaim Kyadondo East constituency which is considered to belong to the opposition, specifically the National Unity Platform.

“We were told Kyadondo East does not support NRM and we are here to prove whoever was saying that wrong. We want to talk to people, find out what their problems are, and why they dont support NRM and specifically President Museveni,”Kiiza said.

He however noted despite numerous achievements for the ruling NRM party, Kyadondo East has continued to vote for opposition candidates, noting that they need to find out the reason behind the same.

“Don’t vote stupidly. You can’t be with an opposition MP, mayors and other leaders and you claim you luck services. You blocked the pipes that deliver services yourselves. Don’t be misled by opposition activists who are looking for their own selfish interests,’Kiiza said.

“They say they are tired of Museveni but we all know that old is gold. We can’t change a winning team. You would rather be with a devil you know than an angel you don’t understand.”

He urged the locals to vote for all NRM flag bearers starting with President Museveni and all other people fronted by the party but warned the ruling party members against abusing their colleagues from the opposition.

“Don’t abuse them but befriend and lure them to join NRM because they are your fellow Ugandans. The only difference is political parties. Love them.”

The NRM flag bearer for Kyadondo East, Pius Mujuzi said the only problem for the ruling party in the constituency is the party members.

“It is NRM people who vote for opposition members because of some reason. We need to rejuvenate NRM structures right from the village to the district to rectify the problem within the party,” Mujuzi said.

The meeting came a few days to the nomination of presidential candidates on Monday and Tuesday by the Electoral Commission before the 2021 campaigns officially kick-off.

Since joining politics in 2017 as Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi has been a stone in the shoe for the ruling NRM government.

This became more evident when he declared ambitions to take a shot at the presidency- the highest office in the land and he will face off with the incumbent, President Museveni among other candidates in the forthcoming 2021 elections.

By launching campaigns in his backyard, the NRM supporters aim at neutralizing Kyagulanyi’s support right from his home.