Shartis Musherure, the daughter to Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa, has reiterated her unwavering support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) despite running for the Mawogola North Member of Parliament seat as an independent in the forthcoming general elections.

A tribunal set up by NRM to look into petitions arising out of the September 4 party primaries ruled that Godfrey Aine Kaguta, also known as Sodo a brother to President Museveni was not rightly elected as the Mawogola North constituency party flag bearer where he had beaten Shartis Musherure Kutesa but also declined to announce the latter as the winner.

Both candidates consequently are running as independents.

Speaking on Saturday, Musherure said that despite the developments, she harbors no bad blood with parry members and that she would work to unite everyone.

“It is unfortunate that I must campaign for my MP seat under the label of an independent candidate, but I am still NRM to the core. My message will not change. I will continue to campaign for myself, the NRM

party and President Museveni because I am a consistent candidate,” Musherure said.

“This is a small part of the big picture. Our principles as the NRM are patriotism, social-economic transformation, democracy and unity. These are the ideals we live by. I have confidence in the NRM party systems, and I adhere to the rules and regulations that govern the party members. I do not intend to go against my party.”

Kutesa’s daughter committed to continuing to work with the party to ensure prosperity and success in Mawogola North.

“We are going back to focus on what counts – livelihoods of our people, income-generating projects, making sure that service delivery is happening and traversing the area for more support.”

She also urged party members to avoid chaos and work on uniting everyone in the party.

“I think we as NRM representatives, need to organize ourselves and not create problems for the party and the President. Our people have realized that the NRM systems work and that the President does listen to their cries and acts upon them,” she said.

She committed that she would be on the campaign trail campaigning actively for President Museveni’s re-election and all NRM flag bearers in the upcoming 2021-2026 National Elections.

Kutesa’s daughter’s commitment to support the party comes at a time when the NRM is working towards reconciling flag bearers and members who have chosen to run as independents or became disgruntled following the September,4 elections that were marred by ugly scenes of violence and other malpractices in several parts of the country.