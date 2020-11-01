The Inspector of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has warned that police and other security agencies are to deploy heavily in the city centre and its environs ahead of the presidential nominations.

A total of 10 presidential aspirants will on Monday and Tuesday be nominated by the Electoral Commission at Kyambogo cricket grounds in a function where a few members of the public will be allowed to attend.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, the police chief said security will remain a top priority for them during the two day exercise.

“The public should know that there is no credible threat directed towards the presidential nominations. However, we do consider the nominations a potential target for threats and other vulnerabilities that could significantly affect the entire exercise,”Ochola said in a statement read for him by AIGP Edward Ochom.

He explained that they anticipate acts of civil disobedience including sabotage, street violence strikes and demonstrations, defiance campaigns, provoking security forces into violent confrontations, intimidation and minor criminal activities that he said will be crushed.

“The joint security agencies have spent considerable time planning for the nominations, and we do feel confident about countering all forms of threats and security hazards. In our security master plan, we have developed a multi-agency tactical response; before, during and after the nominations, which involves a mix of highly visible and non-visible resources, deployed in and around the venue, to detect, deter and disrupt any range of criminal activity,”he said.

“In addition, we have specialist teams at selected locations, others patrolling in rapid reaction formations, CCTV monitoring teams, dedicated K9 teams, crowd dispersal teams, to counter all forms of illegal activities and violent demonstrations, that could compromise public safety and public security.”

According to Ochola, they are closely monitoring groups of people who are mobilizing boda boda riders to cause havoc during the nominations exercise but warned they will be dealt with accordingly.

“We have plans to respond proportionately, in the face of violent crime, which may include the use of teargas to disperse these violent groups and arrest the culprits for prosecution. We, therefore, urge all individual and political actors to cooperate with us, for a peaceful and secure nomination exercise.”

The warning comes on the backdrop of a vow by the FDC president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat who said he will come to the nomination with his supporters in a procession despite directives by the Electoral Commission against the same.