Music artistes, Lydia Jazmine, Karole Kasita and Crysto Panda were over the weekend treated to a prank by Club beer in celebration of the Halloween nite.

Through its ‘Club Beats at Home’ Concert, the singers were “invaded” by ghost-looking figures as they performed an online.

Some like Crysto Panda looked genuinely scared until they realised that it was prank.

All the artistes praised Club beer, for the innovation.

Lydia Jasmine said Club Beats Concert is a perfect platform for artistes to showcase their talent.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity that Club has given us. We love everything that club has done for us,” she said.

On his part, Singer Crysto Panda said that Club beer has made it possible for some of the artists to express and showcase their talents to Ugandan artists and the rest of the world.

He said: “Great thanks to Club beer for their very incredible ‘Club Beats at Home’ Concert.”

Panda also revealed that all the credit goes to Club beer for the love and support towards his hustle.