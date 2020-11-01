The head of European Union delegation in Uganda Attilio Pacifici has disclosed that they will not take part in observing the 2021 general election because they were not invited by the Electoral Commission to do so.

Pacifici, however, said they will still observe the elections from a distance.

He made the revelations while meeting journalists who subscribe to the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) at parliament.

Over the past election cycles, international election observers like European Union, African Union among others have been key in assessing whether the polls are in line with international standards.

Some have made specific recommendation for improvements in our election system and have supported Uganda’s aspirations to become a truly democratic nation

Pacifici said their main concern will be the credibility of the electoral process adding that they will not back any candidate or political party.

Robert Kotchan the head of United Nations Human Rights in Uganda, said there is need for the security organs to guarantee media security as they provide coverage for the 2021 polls.

Kotchan said there is need to appoint a substantive chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission as there is likely to be violations of people’s rights during and after the elections. Med Kaggwa, who occupied the position died last year.