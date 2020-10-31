The weather has changed in Kampala. For days, it has been pouring. Yet for me, I can’t stop thinking about how some women have failed to capitalise on this weather to give their bodies that sexual healing.

It hurts when a woman says her sex life has become basic which usually means she doesn’t remember how it feels like to let go.

We need to stop worrying about our bodies and learn to enjoy the God-given gift of sex. All some women think about is if the choochkie is good enough for her man. What about you honey? Who is worrying about you?

Women keep worrying if it is tight enough to give that grip that every man craves. Your body deserves happiness too. That dripping is tears of joy and expectation that a miracle is about to happen.

Choochkie needs to be taken care of. Just like a baby, you must pay attention to it. Every woman should be a master of Kegels. Tightening your Kegels during sex is a huge flex literally and just sexual superpowers-wise.

While it is believed Kegels make you feel tighter for a man, the true fulfillment is that Kegels giveyou a greater control over your pelvic floor, allowing you to be more in touch with your body.

Yeah, some men still don’t understand this, but I have met a man that has mastered Kegels and I must say, I have no regrets. He let me lay down and got on top of me and decided to take me to heaven with just Kegels.

A man that knows Kegels for him and brings them to life inside choochkie is the type of man you just can’t forget.

It is a very impressive move, and I must say that it makes choochkie very happy.

Now to the women who feel irritated by their body, one thing you can use for your good and that of your man is to master the art of Kegels during the act.

The moment you are all heated up and it is time for action, relax your mind and your body. Be sure you are not stealing this moment because you want to enjoy it as much as he does.

You should be in control of your choochkie despite the position you are in. The moment he slides in, don’t let him go far.

Hold his ‘other’ head first. Just there at the entrance. Welcome him in your language. Topic for another day. But just so you know, 90% of men love you to moan in your language.

As I was saying, first hold that head with a Kegel and feel the machine gun breathe. If he has never begged for more, this is the first time you will see him do that.

Kegels are not just about tightening the choochkie; they are superb during the act itself. Every inch that slides in should be welcomed with Kegels. (If you are 2 inches, that will be 2 inches of magic. Imagine one with 6 inches).

It won’t just make him thank the heavens for you, but it will make you ache for more. Make it an everyday thing. Make him want you every minute.

Sex is to be enjoyed by both of you – normalise surprising your body with sweetness.

The weather is not helping.

Go get you some.

Miss D is a sex counsellor and columnist for The Nile Post