The Uganda Whistle Blowers Association (UWBA) has strongly condemned the rising instances of electoral violence as the country heads into January 2021 polls.

UWBA president Musa Majoba noted that the October 14 invasion of the National Unity Platform (NUP) offices by the police and army were worrying precursors of what maybe in store for the country.

Majoba said that prior to the NUP office invasion in Kamwokya, Kampala, the country had witnessed violence in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries. There were several high profile incidents of violence in the September primaries around the country that attracted the condemnation of party chairman and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

In the Rushenyi county primaries, Labour minister Mwesigwa Rukutana was arrested for allegedly threatening an opponent’s supporters with a gun. The Mawogola North battle for the flagbearer position ended in a bitter stalemate and at least a life lost. Similarly, in Bugiri, a woman was shot dead as contestants wrangled over the electoral results.

Majoba urged all political actors to remember that Uganda will still be here after the elections. He warned that stirring up their supporters to resort to violence when they think they are losing at the polls will come back to haunt them. He said that they risked being shunned after the polls, if they encourage violence.

He went on to say that UWBA has undertaken a position to monitor the conduct of the polls to ensure they are free and fair. UWBA and its partners will document and expose any incidents of electoral violence through its international human rights networks.

UWBA is also enabling election observers on the ground to report fraud during the polling period. These whistleblowers, who are guaranteed anonymity, will provide proof of polls tampering wherever it occurs. Majoba said this is why UWBA has been engaged in meeting various stakeholders since the start of the year.

In September 2020, UWBA rolled out its civic education programme. The UWBA civic education programme includes educating the public in good campaign ethics, decision making, safe guarding votes, refraining from violence, and tolerance.

At the time, Majoba explained that the civic education programme is meant to uplift all Ugandans regardless of party affiliation, tribe or background. He called upon more interested stakeholders to get involved in helping educate Ugandans to better participate in the 21st century for their benefit.

The civic education programme is part of UWBA’s 2020 commitment to help Ugandan youth appreciate and love their nation.

The Uganda Whistle Blowers Association (UWBA) is a non profit organ founded by Musa Majoba in 2016, as well as a few others whose key aims, is to right wrongs.

UWBA describes its mission as to fight the violation of rights and freedoms, abuse of authority and power, and public office mismanagement.