By Samuel Muhimba

President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli upon his 84 percent, landslide presidential election win in the recent concluded elections.

Incumbent Magufuli was declared winner of Wednesday’s election by the National Electoral Commission on Friday with 12.51 million votes (84 percent) against 1.93 million (13 percent) for his main challenger, Tundu Lissu from leading opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo.

“The commission declares John Magufuli of CCM (Chama Cha Mapinduzi) who garnered the majority of votes as the winner in the presidential seat…” said commission chairman Semistocles Kaijage.

Via Facebook and Twitter, Museveni congratulated his Tanzanian counterpart upon the victory.

“Congratulations to His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli and Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party on the resounding victory in the just-concluded elections. Uganda looks forward to working even more closely with you and the people of Tanzania to deepen our social, economic and political ties. Hongera!- Museveni stated.

In the elections marred with ‘irregularities’ claims, Magufuli’s closest rival, the Chadema party candidate Tundu Lissu, 52 garnered only 13 percent.

Voter turnout was 50.7 percent from more than 29 million voters, with over 260,000 votes declared invalid.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader, Lissu has denounced the election results in what he has termed as ‘complete fraud’.

“Whatever happened yesterday was not an election, and thus we do not recognise it. We do not accept the result,” Lissu told reporters.

Lissu says opposition election monitors had been barred from entering polling stations and faced other interference and has thus called on masses to peacefully demonstrate against the election results.