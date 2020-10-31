Merab Amongin, a former NRM party aspirant for Bukedea Woman MP seat has accused incumbent Anita Among of intimidating and frustrating other candidates to ensure she comes back to parliament unopposed.

On Friday, Among was declared unopposed after the Electoral Commission disqualified two candidates who had submitted their nomination forms over forged academic papers and signatures.

However, according to one of the candidates, the declaration was done fraudulently with the aid of the incumbent to frustrate her opponents.

Amongin says she was first thrown out of the race in the NRM primaries when she was imprisoned under unclear circumstances only to come out and find that her contender Among had been declared unopposed.

“When I came as an independent MP, the same circus happened. The tramped-up charges continued. I was taken to court and convicted of operating a pharmacy without a licence and selling unauthorised drugs yet I don’t own any clinic. The clinic is for my niece,”Amongin said.

Amongin accused Among of buying off the nominators of her would be opponents.

These are: Ketty Akello, Jessica Asio and Sophie Akol.

“We think Anita Among has compromised officials of the Electoral Commission,” she said.

“EC has given her a temporary pain killer but they are going to spend a lot of money in terms of court costs.”

“The people of Bukedea are not happy with what has happened. They are not happy with her coming unopposed. We are taking the matter to a higher court or else we will not get tired until we get justice.”

Katende Malibu, a personal assistant to Among denied the accusations saying the MP had won fair and square.

“Those saying that Among bribed her way to Parliament are dishonest. They are liars and are weak. Do you think they could have defeated her?”

Malibu said Among’s opponents were out to get public sympathy and wondered why they don’t table the matter before relevant authorities like the police.