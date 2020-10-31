Singer Ronald Mayinja has spoken out on his newly released song titled ‘Akalulu’, saying that he still supports the change and that he only did an advert for President Yoweri Museveni as an artist who is meant to earn from his craft.

On Thursday, Mayinja released the ‘Akalulu’ song in which he praises the incumbent President Museveni on his achievements for Uganda.

In the lyrics, Mayinja said that President Museveni is a father figure to the country and should be voted again because his results are tangible.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, however, the singer said that this was just an advert because after apologizing for crossing to the NRM, he went back to being a musician, who has no sides in politics.

“I said that I am not going to contest. Now that I am a musician, I got a client from NRM who asked me to do for them an advert and that is what I did,” Mayinja said.

Asked if this is not an act of betraying NUP die-hards who welcomed him back to their party, Mayinja said no, because they have never approached him to sing for them.

“Just like a TV station like NBS TV will play an advert for NRM and in the evening they play an advert of an opposition party and we can not say that it is partisan, I also just want to work,” Mayinja said.

Mayinja added that he still supports change just like he supports Manchester United and KCCA football clubs, nut maintained that he does not earn from any of the three so fans should let him work.

Mayinja noted that politics has infiltrated his job and wishes he never participated in it.

“Let us separate my job from my political affiliation, please. I do not get any money from supporting change, allow me to work,” Mayinja noted.

In August, the Tuli Ku Bunkenke singer announced he had had a change of heart and returned to the National Unity Platform camp that he had earlier ditched for President Museveni.

“I went to the President on a fact-finding mission. I wanted to know if he has a plan for this country. The truth is, we are on our own,” Mayinja said on August 6, at NUP headquarters in Kamwokya.

“I know that many people were heartbroken and I am really sorry but the main issue is that this country has no leadership. Let’s vote Kyagulanyi.”

Mayinja had pledged to sing for NUP flag bearers on their campaign trails but all that seems to have vanished having released a campaign track for President Museveni before singing for any NUP candidate, even at the lowest level.

Many analysts have trashed Mayinja for lacking a ‘backbone.’