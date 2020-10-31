There is a ray of hope and excitement in Pallisa district as the Tirinyi-Palisa-Kumi road reconstruction project finally takes shape.

The road project that lasted years is now starting to materialise.

it is expected that the 67 KM road will unlock the social economic potential of the communities in Pallisa and Kumi, some of whom had thought that they had been forgotten.

Pallisa district had been economically retarded for decades due to the poor roads that lead there.

However, the community has began to experience a bit of relief due to ongoing works along Tirinyi-Palisa-Kumi highway.

At a stop in Pallisa town, we are welcomed by a group of excited natives who hailed the government for the development.

Former FDC flag bearer for Palisa district Woman MP seat, Catherine Achola who recently crossed to NRM revealed during one of the NRM meeting that the road project has put to rest her core reason for opposing government.

DP spokesperson, Okeler Opio, a born of Pallisa district, said the construction of the road has been long over due.

“Since 1986 when President Museveni assumed leadership of this country, he has been promising to construct for the people of Pallisa Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi and Pallisa-Kamonkoli roads but it has taken him over 35 years to do it,” Okeler said.

The Shs 274 billion road project is funded by the Islamic Development Bank and Government of Uganda.

One of the most captivating features of the project is the new round about in Pallisa town and that has given the town a new look.

“Now I feel proud because we have a land mark [the round about]. When you view the round about on TV, you just know that that is Pallisa,” said Godwin Aisu, one of the natives.

Despite the expected social and economic dividends, natives have called for immediate social awareness to curb the likely upsurge in accidents.

However, as they celebrate the milestone, locals have been urged to take advantage of the new road to better themselves and scale up their contribution to the national economy.

For motorists in Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi highway is expected to provide a shortcut to Teso sub region from Bukedi sub region.