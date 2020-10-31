Edward Rodgers Sebuufu, commonly addressed as Eddie Mutwe is one of the few bodyguards that make up the security detail of presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Mutwe is a bearded brown man whose size and muscular body differentiates him from the rest of Kyagulanyi’s minders.

Asked how he came to be codenamed Eddie Mutwe, the 39 year old said: “There is a video jockey called Vj Mark, the more he translated movies is the more he landed on characters that he thought resembled me. He used to say; ‘look at the head, he looks like Eddie.After some time, he started to join the words, saying Eddie Mutwe, that is how it started.”

Mutwe said that he is a city born who spent most of his childhood days with his grandfather, Charles Senabulya in the suburbs of Kisenyi.

“I spent most of my time with my grandfather. He used to take care of me with the little he had and I’m a known figure in Kisenyi along Kafumbe Mukasa road,” Mutwe said.

He said the challenges were very many in Kisenyi and that life was hard for people who were not sharp.

Meeting Bobi Wine

Mutwe said that he met Bobi Wine almost 25 years ago while in school and the two have moved together since.

“We were enjoying our youthful days. Making chaos at events in school and from there, he became my friend,” Mutwe noted.

Mutwe said that his current responsibilities in Kyagulanyi’s camp, include guiding on security precautions among others, and he claims that he is not paid anything to do this

“Bobi Wine, like I have said, is my friend. He is my friend and I am his friend. Now why should I be paid to do that? It is my responsibility to protect my friend?” he asked.

Achievements

Although he is not paid, Mutwe says that he has a lot of things to thank his duties for.

“Bobi Wine was the first person to put me on a plane. He paid for my trip and we went abroad,”

Asked how he manages to guard the Kyadondo East legislator, Mutwe said that has been training in taekwondo and boxing since his childhood.

Although he grew up with the grand father, Mutwe has a mother called Jane Nantumbwe, and he is the only boy in a family of five.

Her mother said that she gave up trying to persuade him to give up on being a body guard and has since decided to commit him to God.

If he is not guarding Kyagulanyi, Mutwe is at his salon at Park View building in Kampala where he works as a barber.

Just like supporting Kyagulanyi does come with consequences, Mutwe says being his body guard is even harder.

“Some strikes that happen in the city, the police comes here thinking I am the ring leader. They forget that this is a job and it is different from the other,” he said.

One of his most challenging days on the job, like he notes, was in Arua in 2018.

“We almost died in Arua. Everyone who was there will tell you that this is a day they won’t forget.”

Mutwe is also a family man. He is married to a lawyer whose name he wont mention for security purposes. The two have three children.