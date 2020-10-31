Police have warned they will not hesitate to disperse any form of processions and rallies by presidential aspirants ahead of their nomination next week.

The Electoral Commission (EC) recently announced that each of the presidential aspirants will be accompanied by only nine people when coming for nomination and only three vehicles that will have stickers from police.

In a statement released on Friday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga warned that they will not allow anyone violate the directive by the election body.

“Despite the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission, which are very clear, we continue to obtain intelligence on arrangements by a few political actors, to hold unauthorized processions, rallies and assemblies. We have taken note of their adverts and publicity drives declaring such intentions,”Enanga said on Friday.

“Therefore, we would like to warn all intending participants and other members of the public, not to join these unauthorized processions and assemblies. Simply because, the organisers cannot guarantee, that violence will not erupt, or further guarantee the safety of participants, against exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The police spokesperson explained that whereas they respect the rights of every Ugandan to assemble, they also have a duty to protect their lives and property, including the threat of Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Enanga, they will not tolerate acts of defiance by some presidential aspirants, noting that they will disrupt any form of assembly or processions.

“We all know, that acts of defiance, have the potential to the use, or the threat of using violence, such as blocking roads, burning tyres, hurling petrol bombs, pelting stores at law enforcement personnel, looting property, and malicious damage. As a precaution, we have deployed sufficient manpower to combat any unlawful acts. We are going to disrupt certain activities and movements during the nominations,” he said.

He noted that in order to ensure peace, security will carry out overt and covert operations in areas like road junctions, boda boda stages, garages and taxi stages.

The warning by Police comes on the backdrop of a vow by FDC presidential aspirant, Patrick Oboi Amuriat who said he will not listen to the Electoral Commission directive not to have a procession.

“I want to inform EC that we shall not conduct our campaigns their way. We shall go with all our people to Kyambogo and all those planning to block us should be prepared because we are known for defiance,” Amuriat told journalists early this week.

If words by both sides are to go by, there is expected to be confrontations between police and Forum for Democratic Change supporters during Amuriat’s nomination.