The National Unity Platform (NUP), leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has accused police of defacing and removing their banners in Kampala and Mpigi districts.

Last week, NUP presented photos of police supervising the hanging up of Mr Museveni’s posters in Kireka, Wakiso District, while other photos showed the force dismantling posters of Bobi Wine and throwing them on a pickup truck.

In a statement released today, Bobi Wine said as the nation gets closer to the election, it gets clearer that the regime is so panicky.

“They are so scared to the teeth, and that is why they would deploy police and goons to deface our banners, remove our posters, etc. Yesterday in Kampala, an operation overseen by the police saw our posters removed from Clock Tower and Entebbe Road,”Bobi Wine wrote.

He said in areas of Mpigi, NRM leaders under the guard of police were seen moving around removing their posters.

“These are not actions that will scare us or even deter us. Instead, these actions show how scared, cowardly and vulnerable our opponents are. Let’s keep the focus,”he said.

David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general on Thursday asked the Electoral Commission to take action against the alleged police vandalism and involvement in partisan politics contrary to the Constitution.

“EC is supposed to be an independent body. So we ask them to come and tell us why police continues to do all these things during an electoral process. We need an explanation on all these incidents,” Rubongoya said.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they had only removed Bobi Wine’s banners at Mini Price in the city centre to quell a looming brawl between NUP and NRM supporters.