Mwana FA vied on the ruling CCM party ticket and won 47,578 votes. His opponent Yosepher Komba of opposition Chadema party got 12,034 votes.

Another musician Joseph Haule, popularly known as Profesa Jay, lost his Mikumi constituency seat.

Profesa Jay was vying on a Chadema party ticket and got 17,375 votes, while CCM’s Denis Lazaro won with 31,411 votes.

There have been concerns over the credibility of the election results – voiced first by Chadema party who’ve alleged irregularities, and now by Tanzania Elections Watch which was barred from observing.