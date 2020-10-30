National Unity Platform’s Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, has said that when the people of Uganda come together to demand for change, the security forces will eventually side with them despite the increased oppression.

Rubongoya’s comments come a few days after a UPDF officer, Brig. Deus Mande who heads the Kasajjagirwa Masaka contingent was captured on camera, saying that the force will not surrender power to ‘amateurs’ in the opposition.

Speaking on the NBS Television’s NBS Frontline show, Rubongoya said that most of these officers are actually with them in the struggle.

Rubongoya said, “Many times, these police officers and soldiers, after they have teargassed us and put us in the trucks, they say they are with us.”

Rubongoya noted that the oppression from the security forces as the country gears up for the 2021 general elections was not unseen, but it will end in their favor.

“The reaction that we see from them is actually not unexpected. We saw this in Sudan, Egypt and elsewhere. They begin with repression and eventually side with the people and that is what we know. They will side with the people of Uganda,” Rubongoya said.

Rubongoya said that the National Resistance Movement regime is just a small clique of people that are being imposed on the population of the wider majority.

Former Security Minister and presidential hopeful, Gen. Henry Tumukunde, who was also present on the same show supported Rubongoya’s comments and urged Ugandans to give the forces hope that they can come together.

Tumukunde said: “Give hope to the forces that you are capable of taking over power. You will never hear Brigadier Sande speaking again,”

He added, “It is not true that the majority of the security force supports the regime, but the desire for survival overrides their conscience.”