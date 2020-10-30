The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu, has asked the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola to subject his officers to a mental check up before deployment.

His comments come at a time when members of the public have been unfairly treated by some police officers while opposition meetings have been blocked under the disguise of enforcing Covid-19 guidelines.

Nakibinge made the remarks during celebrations to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad held at Kibuli Mosque.

This special day 12 Rabiulawal also known as Maulud Nabi is when talks are held in Mosques in conjunction with the occasion and Muslim organisations commemorate the life history of the prophet’s exemplary good character.

This year, the commemoration was conducted in observance of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures issued by the health experts.

Nakibinge castigated security officers for using too much force during their operation in the name of enforcing the law adding that their actions have left big scars in the hearts of many people.

“I ask the Inspector General of Police that the officers he sends to enforce law and order should be subjected to mental examination because of the too much force they use as if they use drugs,”he said.

He urged the police and other security agencies to always follow the right procedures while carrying out their duties.

“Sometimes when you see the force being used by these security officers to brutalise innocent people,you ask yourself what has provoked all that anger? They should always be fair.They should have sense of humour and the they should follow the law,”he said.

He urged politicians to be peaceful and follow law and order as they hunt for votes ahead of the general election.

“Let us refrain from things that might cause harm to the population because we are all aware that the polling day will come and go, so let’s he very careful,”he noted.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, appreciated Nakibinge adding that the world discerns and trusts Prophet Muhammad who he said was a Jihadist who pursued justice and humanity.