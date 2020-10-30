The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has registered its 7th member of parliament in the next August House after returning unopposed in the Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament race.

NRM’s flag bearer, Anita Among was declared unopposed by the National Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

Kisarale Raymond, the returning officer for Bukedea District confirmed Among’s status.

Among becomes the 7th member of parliament on the NRM ticket to the August House without even holding elections.

She joins, Arua (Vura) woman MP Lillian Paparu, Emely Kugonza, who is the NRM flag bearer for Buyanja East, Kibaale District, Pius Wakabi (NRM), Bugahya County in Hoima District, Hilary Lokwang (NRM), Ik County, Kaabong District, Enock Nyongore (NRM), Nakaseke North, Nakaseke District and Gyavira Ssemwanga (NRM) Buyamba County, Rakai District.

Opponents accuse Among of intimidation, bribery

However, Among’s opponent, Merab Amongin has accused her of frustrating her candidature.

“When I appeared for nomination, the Electoral Commission registrar said I have criminal case and not allowed to nominate. When I talked to the head of legal for the Electoral Commission in Kampala, they cleared me and allowed me to nominate. However, the district registrar insisted and stopped me from being nominated,” Amongin said.

“The same thing happened when other opponents’ seconders were paid off to denounce the nomination.”