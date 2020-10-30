An outdoor advertising firm, Reign Ads Limited, has threatened to take legal action against Nakawa MP, Michael Kabaziguruka, for erecting a banner on one of its billboards site without paying a coin.

Through their lawyers,Mukiibi & Kyeyune Advocates, the firm says Kabaziguruka in the dead of the night erected his poster on their billboard site on Port Bell Road in Bugolobi next to the MTN Switchboard centre.

“It is well within your knowledge that without any claim of right, authority or agreement, you erected your campaign poster on its above described billboard,” the lawyers noted in a letter dated October 27, 2020.

Reign Ads Limited wants the MP to pay Shs 25 million inclusive of Shs 5 million legal fees.

An official from the advertising firm told Nile Post that the MP or his agents put up the banner in the dead of the night.

The official said when they attempted to reach out to the MP, he rebuffed their efforts.

“That is total impunity. Why should someone come and put up a banner on a billboard site he has not paid for and then become arrogant?” the official queried.

The lawyers said should Kabaziguruka ignore their letter, he should be ready for the consequences.

“Be advised that if you do not heed to our clients demands, we shall proceed to claim from court as well as expose your mischievousness at your own cost, peril and utter embarrassment,” the lawyers said.