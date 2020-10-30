A man in Butebo District has donated an acre of land to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) as a reward for making him and the country prosperous.

The man identified as Simon Peter Mubi said the one acre of land is his personal contribution to the NRM that has provided an environment for him to b what he is today.

Mubi unveiled the donation in presence of the National chairman NRM elders’ league Dominic Mafwabi Gidudu together with colonel Patrick Brown Apuuli, the national coordinator social-economic development for older persons during a meeting in Butebo.

On top of the land, Mubi offered to construct offices for the NRM party at the cost of Shs 70 million and will hand over the offices upon completion.

“I am a born of this place, I feel NRM party has done a lot in this country. Look at the peace, security, and development we have, it is to that effect that I am giving back to my party,” he said.

Mubi who decried that some people for the last three years have been blocking his plan categorically stated that his donation is not connected to any political interest neither does he harbor any political motive.

Kedi Samuel the Butebo district chairman said the party has been operating on a rented premise which was too costly for the party.

“As a party, we are extremely happy about that initiative and we will accord the support it deserves”

The party has been spending close to Shs 3m in rent on an annual basis.