Police in Mityana have arrested a 32-year-old casual labourer for allegedly defiling a two-year-old baby.

According to Rachael Kawala, the Wamala region police spokesperson, the incident happened at Kazira village, Kigalama parish, Myanzi sub-county in Kassanda district when one Jeniffer Tumuhirwe a shop keeper discovered that her two-year-old daughter had been defiled by the casual labourer.

“Peter Byekwaso, 32 a casual labourer and resident of Kikumambogo, Mityana Municipality in Mityana district was arrested and subjected to a test to find out his HIV status and was found negative. Statements have also been recorded from relevant witnesses,”Kawala said.

The Wamala region police spokesperson noted that they are going to seek the services of another qualified medical personnel to re-examine the two-year-old victim but also extract blood samples to be taken to the Government Analytical Laboratory for examination to be used in prosecution when the suspect is taken to court.

Past incidents

Cases of defilement are on the rise in several parts of the country.

Last year, a 38-year old man was arrested in Mpigi district for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old niece and infecting her with HIV/AIDS.

The 38-year-old man is said to have on more than three occasions defiled his niece, a primary four pupil in 2017, and continuously threatened her not to report to anyone of he would kill her.

In 2018, Police in Nansana arrested a 32- year old Daniel Kasule for defiling a seven-year-old girl and giving her shs500 so she could keep quiet.

The annual police crime report for 2019 released earlier this year indicated that a total of 13,613 cases of defilements were reported last year.

The number according to the report indicated an 11.4% reduction compared to 2018 where 15,366 cases were reported.

Among the regions, East Kyoga with 945 cases registered the highest number of defilement cases in the country whereas among the districts, Mbale with 317 cases recorded the highest number of defilement cases .

East Kyoga police region has 10 districts including Amuria, Bukedea , Kaberamaido, Katakwi , Kapelebyong, Kumi, Ngora, Serere, Soroti and Kalaki.