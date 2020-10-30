Part of Kampala- Jinja highway is set to be closed for motorists for two days as the country gears for next week’s presidential aspirants’ nominations.

The Electoral Commission set November 2 and 3,2020, as the dates for the nomination for presidential aspirants and will be conducted at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds, Kampala.

According to the traffic flow plan released by the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander, Norman Musinga , part of the Kampala- Jinja highway between Spear Motors junction and Kireka trading centre will be a no go zone for motorists.

“Motorists will be diverted at Spear Motors, Banda trading centre, Kireka trading centre, Kigobe road at National Council for Higher Education and Jokas hotel. All junctions that join Kampala- Jinja highway between Spear Motors and Kireka trading centre will be cut off and therefore no vehicle will access the highway,” Musinga said in the statement.

According to the traffic flow plan, only members of the Electoral Commission, presidential aspirants, service vehicles, emergency vehicles and those belonging to security will be allowed to access the highway.

The plan also shows that access to Kyambogo University will be limited to only persons with accreditation cards.

Alternative routes

Motorists heading to Jinja or Mukono side have been asked to use Old Port Bell road, Spring road via Kireka road, to Kinawataka , Jokas hotel and then join the Kampala- Jinja highway at Bweyogerere trading centre.

“Other motorists can access the highway through New Port Bell road Nalawa, Chwa II road, Kinawataka, Jokas hotel and join the highway at Bweyogerere. Others can also use New Port Bell road, Ismail road or via Kireka road to Kinawataka road and join Kampala-Jinja highway at Bweyogerere.”

Heavy trucks according to the plan, will not be allowed along the highway and those from Eastern Uganda will be diverted at Namboole roundabout to use the Northern bypass whereas those from the Western part of the country will be diverted from Busega to the Northern bypass.

Roadblocks to city centre

According to the plan, all roads leading to the city centre will have roadblocks mounted to stop presidential aspirants or their convoys from accessing the same.

“Presidential aspirants will not be allowed access to the central business district and therefore all roads will have restricted access,” Musinga said

Boda bodas will also not be allowed access beyond the cut off points whereas the blockade will begin on Monday at 5am to Tuesday, November 3, 2020 when the nomination exercise will end.

The development comes on the backdrop of directives by the Electoral Commission to allow only 10 people, the presidential aspirant at the nomination venue as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Consequently, the aspirants will be allowed only three vehicles and these will have stickers from security.

Earlier this week, the FDC president, Patrick Amuriat Oboi said a number of his supporters will escort him to Kyambogo for the nomination.

The Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama warned violators of the directive not to move with processions for nomination.

He said security will be forced to use force to enforce the directive.