By Jaffari Muyinda

The speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga expressed discontent at the fact that Bishop James Hannington’s day has not yet been declared a public holiday, two years after President Museveni assured on the same.

She made the plea at the celebrations to remember the death of Bishop James Hannington.

Kadaga said the day has become a national affair.

“At the beginning Bishop Hannington’s day was a Mayuge affair but it’s a national affair.” Kadaga said

Hannington, a Bishop of the Anglican Church in East Africa was killed on October 29, 1885 together with 48 of his 50 pages, at present-day Kyando village, Bukatuube in Mayuge district.

The cold-blooded massacres were executed on the orders of the chief of Busoga, Luba in suspicion that Hannington was a fierce enemy of his close ally Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda Kingdom.

Kadaga also requested the Church of Uganda to invite Bishop John Tucker Mugabi Ssentamu, the former Archbishop of York to next year’s cerebrations.

The Archbishop of the church of Uganda the Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu asked government to find a permanent solution to land grabbing in the country which has created a precedent.

Kaziimba asked Christians to use the peace that has prevailed in the country to develop the church and be patient in hard times as they await God’s plans to transit them from such times.

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who represented President Yoweri Kaguta at the function committed to deliver all the requests to the president.