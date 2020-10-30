There was divided opinion between the Electoral Commission and presidential aspirants in regards to some of the guidelines issued by the election body in regards to the 2021 campaigns.

Recently, the EC told aspirants that meetings with only 70 people will be allowed to held as one of the measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The Electoral Commission on Thursday met the 10 presidential aspirants who have so far been cleared for nomination set for next week to provide them with a checklist of requirements expected from them.

However, according to some of the representatives of the presidential aspirants, the meeting failed to agree on the 70 people that are required to attend campaign meetings.

“We failed to agree on the number of 70 people required to attend the campaign meetings. We told them that the number of people should be standardized but can be determined by the space available. If you go to a smaller venue, the number can even go below the required 70. The number can also go up(from 70) if the venue is bigger,” Alliance for National Transformation’s Maj.Gen.Mugisha Muntu told journalists.

He noted that in the meeting, the aspirants asked for a scientific explanation on some of the Coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Electoral Commission during the forthcoming campaigns.

“We have asked them to come with evidence from other countries (where elections have been held) on how the Covid-19 situation has been handled. We want to hear from the experts and if there is enough evidence, we shall not care about the restrictions.”

National Unity Platform Secretary-General, Davis Lewis Rubongoya who represented Robert Kyagulanyi confirmed the disagreement during the meeting.

“We strongly rejected the idea of 70 people. They should look into some of these items. The Electoral Commission should be very careful over having a bad election. We want a peaceful election done through justice,” Rubongoya said.

The NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba said the Electoral Commission should make use of scientists to explain the rationale behind the Coronavirus guidelines during the campaign period.

“On the issue of numbers of supporters during meetings, candidates want to have a discussion with scientists. After nomination, they should call us to speak to scientists on the 70 people limit,” Lumumba said.

EC drags feet

However, according to the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, the move to have the number to attend the meetings at 70 people was informed by an earlier decision to allow only 70 believers in places of worship.

“We borrowed from the places of worship and thought there is need to minimize numbers. We need to ask ourselves how far the actors(aspirants) have taken the responsibility without being reminded or compelled to ensure we have reasonable numbers,”Byabakama said.

“From what we saw recently when they were having their internal party primaries, they never observed social distancing and other measures. As a commission, we are mindful of the need to observe the rights of the people of Uganda but also prevent the spread of the virus.”

Byabakama insisted that the number of 70 for supporters of will still stand because of the indiscipline by both candidates and their supporters.

“The moment experts from the Ministry of Health say there is need to observe these guidelines, we shall ask all other actors to comply. We shall follow the number allowed for places of worship to ensure social distancing, putting on masks and sanitizing of this small number.”

However, following the stalemate, both parties agreed to have another meeting after the presidential aspirants’ nominations next week.

A total of 10 aspirants have been verified and cleared for next week’s nomination by the Electoral Commission.