The opposition Democratic Party has submitted the required signatures seconding the candidature of Norbert Mao for verification with the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to the party, the submitted over and above the required signatures.

“The EC requires signatures from at least 100 districts, we have submitted signatures from 120 districts,” Okeler Opio, a party official said.

The party has sought an appointment for the nomination of their presidential flag bearer on Monday 2nd November 2020, in the afternoon.

“The Electoral Commission will grant us that appointment for Monday,” Opio expressed.

Opio stressed that they are not under any fear of eventualities having submitted their signatures just two days away from nominations.

“We are not in any fear, we have followed every requirement and have even submitted more than required signatures.”

EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya said the party can not be turned away because they have the right and requirements but expressed fear that they could be out of time.

“It is a very red zone, a very short time to nominations, and in case we identify a gap in a submission it would complicate issues on their part, there would be no time to make necessary rectification,” Bukenya said.

Bukenya said that the process of verification is not that easy, as some candidates have been requested to go back and organize themselves then return.