SAMALIE KISAKYE

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, has called for unity among Ugandans as we draw close to the election period.

He made the call this during the courtesy visit he paid to Next Media offices on Naguru hill today.

Kaziimba was led on a tour of the offices by Kin Kariisa, the CEO of Next Media.

Addressing Next Media staff, Kaziimba called for togetherness among Ugandans, more so as we head towards the 2021 elections.

He said before God we are all equal and we need each other despite our differences.

He appreciated the partnership between Next Media and Church of Uganda adding that it must be strengthened.