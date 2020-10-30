In a twist of events, singer Ronald Mayinja has composed and released a song in which he praises the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni on his achievements for the country.

According to the new song titled Akalulu(vote), the singer says whereas many abuse Museveni, he is still a father figure to the country.

“We abuse you and you get hurt but you don’t take offence. Your wisdom and knowledge are still very needed by the country. You bring your enemies close and ask to resolve their issues. Since your youthful days, you have tried to transform the country and the results are tangible. The vote(2021) is yours,” Mayinja says in the new song.

Quoting great Italian renaissance diplomat, philosopher, and writer, Niccolò Machiavelli, Mayinja says in the new song that Museveni should be loved and respected for his contribution to the country.

The song comes a few weeks to the start of the 2021 election campaigns and it is expected that the song will be used to canvass votes for President Museveni as he seeks another mandate to lead the country.

However, following the release of the song, a number of commentators, especially on social media who have had a chance to listen to it, have since blasted Mayinja over double standards for hoodwinking them that he was behind National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Many have since labeled him as one without a backbone.

However, according to others, the song is a signal that the political season has kicked off.

In August, the Tuli ku bunkenke singer announced he had had a change of heart and returned to the National Unity Platform camp that he had earlier ditched for President Museveni.

“I went to the President on a fact-finding mission. I wanted to know if he has a plan for this country. The truth is, we are on our own,” Mayinja said on August 6, at NUP headquarters in Kamwokya.

“I know that many people were heartbroken and I am really sorry but the main issue is that this country has no leadership. Let’s vote Kyagulanyi.”

The latest development will not augur well with the National Unity Platform principal, Robert Kyagulanyi and the party’s supporters who had hoped to bank on the singer for support in the forthcoming elections.