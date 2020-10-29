Revival Ministries stand-in pastor, Andrew Jjengo who is the son of deceased founding pastor Augustine Yiga has comforted the followers of the church not to relent in their faith due to the death of his father.

According to Jjengo who is now the shepherd of Pastor Yiga’s flock, there will be a number of enemies who will want to exploit the opportunity to shake the faith of the followers.

“Stand on your two feet and tell them, yes it is true my pastor has died, but our God still lives,” he said amidst ululation and cheers.

Pastor Jjengo in a swipe at Pastor Jackson Ssnyonga said that certain people are happy and satisfied with the death of his father.

He however affirmed that such people will not deter the ministry from proceeding at an even greater speed.

“I want to tell whoever it is that the ministry that was in pastor Yiga is going to rise amongst us with an even greater strength,” he said.

Before his death, Yiga had started a number of programs including the famous one dubbed “kyolifa tewerabide” loosely translated as “what memory you will take to your grave”

In this program, members of the congregation would speak freely about terrible scenarios that they have gone through and Yiga would make the moment comical enough while providing solutions in his own way.

Now Pastor Jjengo says such things will continue with the church.

“I know many of you have been crying to the pastor every day, in the different programs. I want to assure you, that we shall be here every day, putting our problems and tears before God.”