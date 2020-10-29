Police have said the woman who recently accused a police officer of allegedly raping her during a security operation to enforce the presidential directive on curfew has gone into hiding.

Police in Kampala last week said they had shot dead a private a rape suspect who tried to grab a gun from police officers who had gone to arrest him in an incident that happened at Lugala, in Rubaga division.

However, in a twist of events, a lady came out to accuse a police officer attached to Lugala police post of raping her during a night operation to enforce curfew.

It was also reported that the deceased security guard had witnessed the alleged rape and that he was shot dead so as to “kill” evidence.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire told journalists that following the incident and later accusations, Police carried out investigations that he said proved otherwise.

He said, upon visiting the scene together with the victim, it was established that there were two CCTV cameras that had captured the incident, adding that after retrieving footage it was established the rape victim was seen moving with another man at night.

“A tall man putting on gumboots, a jacket and holding a stick is seen patrolling at the junction between Junju’s garage and the metal fabricating workshop whereas the victim is later seen coming from a different direction approaching the junction while the suspect is standing within the junction,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Kampala police mouthpiece explained that the man is later seen following the victim at a faster pace and that the private CCTV camera captures the two sloping down before they are later seen returning.

“The police camera captures the two coming back to the junction and separating to different junctions. The suspect is seen heading to Junju’s garage and he is seen patrolling within the same area up to morning when he goes away.”

According to Owoyesigyire, after the rape allegations labeled against their officer, investigations were carried out and it was found out that there was no police patrol operation during the fateful night as alleged by the rape victim.

“Sgt.Hillary Odong who resides within the same station was not seen moving out and there was not booking out in book for any duty by any officer. Upon searching his house, no gumboots, jacket or stick was found,” the police mouthpiece said.

According to police, after being faced with the said dilemma, they have on several occasions summoned the rape victim to help them with more information regarding the allegations and also help identify the suspects in the CCTV footage but all efforts have been in vain.

“We asked her to come and do some identification with the CCTV footage we had retrieved from the two cameras but we failed to get in touch with her. We got information she is being hidden by a certain politician but that will be communicated in the next course of action. Police will do whatever is necessary to make sure they get in touch with her,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the file has now been sent to the DPP for perusal and advice.

Owoyesigiyre said the police officers involved in the shooting will be arraigned before courts of law to answer charges.