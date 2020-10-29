Mbale woman MP hopeful Lydia Wanyoto found resistance during a meeting to reconcile NRM party members in Kibuku District.

Wanyoto who doubles as the chairperson of the NRM women’s league was appointed by the party chairman and President Yoweri Museveni to a 47-man committee that is traversing the country to sow seeds of reconciliation amongst NRM aspirants who ware still aggrieved by the results in recently concluded party primaries.

The aim of the committee is to convince NRM party members who defied and proceeded to contest as independent candidates to drop out of the respective races.

However, during a meeting summoned by Wanyoto to reconcile parties in Kubuku District at Kam City Hotel, located about 5km away from the district headquarters, members dismissed the reconciliation message because it came from the ‘wrong person”.

Members who attended the meeting condemned the party’s decision to choose Wanyoto as the preacher yet she also won her race with Connie Galiwango under unclear circumstances.

Wanyoto was handed the NRM flag after garnering 36,281 votes against Galiwango who got 19,113, but the latter cited irregularities and vowed to contest as an independent.

The members also accused Wanyoto of being used by Minister Jenifer Namuyangu to paint a normal situation that would favor a one Charles Kadyama who lost the LC5 primaries before he was controversially announced.

In the election, Chares Kadyama the incumbent polled 29,105 votes against Mohammed Nakeba who garnered 31,660 votes, however, the tribunal overturned Nakeba’s victory and awarded Kadyama the flag.

Bashir Nangejje, the youth chairperson said the meeting that was conducted wasn’t for reconciliation but rather to further divide the NRM members in the district.

He called on President Museveni to intervene or else the mess in Kibuku especially LC 5 seat will leave some party members with no option but to silently cross to Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP).

Marshall Sowedi and Were Christopher both retired inspectors of schools noted that “it’s absurd that the fish begins to necrotize from the head” adding that top officials should be neutral and always consult people from grassroots before taking their individual decisions.

RDC Kibuku, Juliet Najjuma Senkoole applauded the party for initiating the reconciliatory meeting. she urged party members to be calm and refrain from violence.

Speaking to already disgruntled members Wanyoto pledged to forward the five issues raised to the President.

She urged members to get ready for the scientific nomination of President Museveni slated for 2 Nov 2020.

“Please come 2 Nov 2020 I urge u to decorate all your towns with these posters,” Wanyoto told the members before excusing herself out of the meeting to rush Butaleja district for the same meeting.