The UPDF has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which the Ugandan army clashed with their counterparts from South Sudan.

According to a statement from the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces spokesperson, Maj.Gen. Lul Rual Koang, on Tuesday, there was a clash between the two forces at their defensive border post at Pogee, Magwi County in Eastern Equatorial State.

“The brief clash resulted into the death of two of our servicemen whereas a third one was captured,”Koang said in the statement released on Thursday afternoon.

He however noted that the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces are committed to maintaining cordial relations between the two forces from sister countries.

When contacted for a comment, deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki confirmed the incident but noted it happened when an unspecified number of South Sudanese clad in military unform erected an illegal roadblock inside Ngomoromo border post.

“With information from civilians living about the roadblock, the detach commander quickly moved on the ground with a section of soldiers to verify the information. Unfortunately, he was welcomed by excessive fire from the suspected road blockers,”Akiiki said.

The deputy army spokesperson said they later reacted to the situation with reinforcement from a nearby unit, putting out of action two people, captured one alive and recovered two SMG rifles.

“There was no casualty on our side but we are still monitoring the situation and also verify their mission and the group they belong to.”

He said a team under Maj Gen Paul Lokech is in contact with military and government officials of South Sudan to investigate the matter to establish facts over the incursion.

“UPDF will continue to advocate for safety alongside our borders to enable trade and peaceful coexistence. We continue to have armed elements along some of our neighbors’ borders. We continue to share intelligence and work together towards that,” Lt Col Deo Akiiki said.