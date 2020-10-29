Senegalese President Macky Sall has dissolved his government, according to a statement from the presidency.

President Sall has signed four decrees to that effect.

No reason was given for the move or when the new cabinet is likely to be formed. The dissolved government had 32 ministers and three state secretaries.

“While awaiting the putting in place of a new government, outgoing ministers and secretaries of state are charged with carrying out their ongoing affairs,” the statement read.

President Sall won a second term of five years in March 2019, but opponents accused him of preventing some of his main rivals from running.

Source: BBC