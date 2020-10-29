Police has vowed to arrest political candidates who somehow managed to beat the system and presented forged academic documents to the Electoral Commission.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson, Charles Twiine said they are ready to receive and record cases on this matter.

“We have noted that some of the candidates at various levels have beaten the system and they have been nominated on forged academic documents as well as National IDs of their nominators,”he said.

He said that their investigation time table is different from that of the Electoral Commission and that they may be forced to arrest the perpetrators on polling or even swearing in day.

“If you know that you belong to this category of people, you better withdraw those documents and either replace them with the genuine ones or relinquish that seat you are vying for,”he said.

He revealed that they have so far recorded 25 cases of political aspirants who allegedly presented forged academic documents and fake National IDs.

Twiine also warned of an impending operation against land grabbers in Entebbe whose acts of impunity have become rampant.

He said this notorious gang has in the recent past terrorised people in Entebbe and it targets vulnerable people ranging from the sick among others.

“This is very unfortunate and our position is that their days are numbered and we shall ensure that place is totally pacified so if you are part of that gang please stop that practice,”he said.