Police have raided the Jinja based National Unity Platform (NUP) offices, Nile Post has learned.

The intention of the raid is still unknown and police are yet to issue a statement, but sources have intimated to this website that the officers are conducting a search for red berets and any military materials that a synonymous with the NUP.

This comes almost three weeks since a joint force of police and the army raided the NUP national secretariat in Kamwokya over the same issue.

This is being updated